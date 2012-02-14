* Spain day-ahead base up 0.76 euro to 52.36 euros/MWh

* Cal-13 baseload little changed

MADRID Feb 15 Iberian benchmark power prices posted mild gains on Tuesday as brisk supplies of cheap wind power were expected to ease and spur output by costlier coal- and gas-burning plants, although forecasts of milder weather curbed potential gains.

OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, set the widely observed "pool" price for Wednesday at 52.36 euros ($68.75) per megawatt hour, a gain of 0.76 euros from the rate set on Monday for Tuesday.

National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in Spain - which accounts for 85 percent of volume traded in the Mibel - would cut production to 9,300 megawatts by peak hour on Wednesday, from 11,000 MW on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile REE predicted demand in Spain would decline to 769 gigawatt-hours from 780 GWh.

In baseload forwards trading, the calendar-year 2013 contract was heard changing hands at 51.50 euros/MWh in the over-the-counter market, which compares to quotes of 51.40/51.65 euros on Monday.

In other news, gas grid operator Enagas said gas demand in Spain fell in January, due largely to coal increasing its share of the generation mix. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)