* Spain day-ahead base up 2.68 euros to 55.52 euros/MWh

* Pool seen higher on Friday

MADRID Feb 16 Iberian power prices rose for the fourth day in a row on Thursday due to forecasts wind power would continue to abate and force costlier gas and coal-burning plants to work harder.

The recent cold snap depressed power prices in Spain and Portugal because it brought strong winds while temperatures were not extreme and demand stayed well below record levels.

OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, set the benchmark "pool" price for Friday at 55.52 euros ($72.41) per megawatt-hour, a gain of 2.68 euros on the rate set on Wednesday for Thursday.

That was still appreciably below the highest day-ahead price for the year so far, of 59.31 euros/MWh, set for Jan. 19.

National grid operator REE estimated output from wind parks in Spain would fall to below 3,000 megawatts on Friday from 9,328 MW on Thursday afternoon, which was equivalent to 21.8 percent of demand.

Looking ahead, Saturday power traded at about 59.00 euros/MWh in the over-the-counter market, suggesting dealers expected day ahead rates to rise on Friday.

A gain on Friday would match producers' expectations wind power will slump on Saturday.

Longer term contracts gained in step with the pool, with baseload 2013 power heard changing hands at 51.80 euros/MWh, which compares to quotes of 51.60/51.80 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7668 euros)