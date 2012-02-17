* Spanish power industry sees weak demand

* Spain may review nuclear plant closure

MADRID Feb 17 Iberian power prices almost rose to highs for the year so far on Friday due to forecasts wind power would extend recent falls with the onset of mild weather and make costlier coal- and gas-fired plants fill the gap.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, OMIE, set the closely observed "pool" price for Saturday at 59.05 euros ($77.01) per megawatt-hour, a gain of 3.53 euros from the day-ahead rate fixed on Thursday.

Friday's pool price was in line with over-the-counter deals on Thursday and stopped short of a maximum for the year so far of 59.31 euros/MWh, which was set for Jan. 19.

National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in Spain - which takes up 85 percent of trading in the Mibel - would cut output to as low as 1,700 megawatts on Saturday from 3,670 MW on Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead, Spanish power producers' group UNESA said on Friday that electricity demand was likely to remain weak after falling in 2011.

"In all likelihood electricity consumption in Spain will decline in 2012, and to the extent the economy doesn't grow, which is also what we all expect, consumption will keep declining. What it won't do is grow," UNESA President Eduardo Montes told a news conference.

Spain's nuclear regulator said the country's recently elected conservative government may review an order by its Socialist predecessors to close the country's oldest nuclear plant by 2013. ($1 = 0.7668 euros)