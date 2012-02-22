* Market shrugs off unscheduled nuclear halt

* OMIE calls for bids in futures auction

* Endesa fined by competition watchdog

MADRID, Feb 22 Iberian benchmark power prices fell for the second day in a row in wholesale dealing due to forecasts supplies of relatively cheap wind power would continue to rise.

National grid operator REE estimated Spain's market-moving wind farms will raise output to as much as 4,483 megawatts on Thursday from 2,097 MW on Wednesday, which accounted for a modest 5.4 percent of demand.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit OMIE fixed the closely observed "pool" price for Thursday at 59.05 euros ($78.33) per megawatt-hour, down 2.20 euros from the level set for Wednesday on Tuesday.

The market shrugged off an unscheduled halt by the 1,000 MW Vandellos II nuclear plant, a factor which often makes spot prices spike.

OMIE called for bids in a quarterly futures auction for distributing power to small consumers at regulated rates, which are used as a benchmark in electricity bills.

Spain's competition regulator said it had fined the country's No. 2 power utility Endesa some 23 million euros for "abusing its dominant position as an electricity distributor". ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by William Hardy)