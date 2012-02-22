* Market shrugs off unscheduled nuclear halt
MADRID, Feb 22 Iberian benchmark power
prices fell for the second day in a row in wholesale dealing due
to forecasts supplies of relatively cheap wind power would
continue to rise.
National grid operator REE estimated Spain's
market-moving wind farms will raise output to as much as 4,483
megawatts on Thursday from 2,097 MW on Wednesday, which
accounted for a modest 5.4 percent of demand.
The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit OMIE
fixed the closely observed "pool" price for Thursday at 59.05
euros ($78.33) per megawatt-hour, down 2.20 euros from the level
set for Wednesday on Tuesday.
The market shrugged off an unscheduled halt by the 1,000 MW
Vandellos II nuclear plant, a factor which often makes spot
prices spike.
OMIE called for bids in a quarterly futures auction for
distributing power to small consumers at regulated rates, which
are used as a benchmark in electricity bills.
Spain's competition regulator said it had fined the
country's No. 2 power utility Endesa some 23 million
euros for "abusing its dominant position as an electricity
distributor".
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by William Hardy)