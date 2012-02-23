* 1,000 MW nuclear plant back after short halt * Pool seen down on Friday MADRID, Feb 23 Iberian wholesale power prices were virtually unchanged on Thursday due to forecasts wind power would hold steady and not increase reliance on costly coal and gas-burning generators. National grid operator REE estimated Spanish coal and gas plants would generate about 192 gigawatt-hours between them on both Thursday and Friday. The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, OMIE, fixed the "pool" price for Friday at 58.94 euros ($78.47) per megawatt-hour, or 0.11 euro below the rate set on Wednesday for Thursday. Looking ahead, Saturday baseload was traded at 57.50 euros/MWh on the OMIP futures exchange, suggesting players expected the day-ahead rate to fall on Friday. This often happens because demand drops over the weekend. Trading was not swayed by the 1,000 MW Vandellos II nuclear plant being reconnected to the grid late on Wednesday after an unscheduled halt about 24 hours earlier. Data from REE and the CSN safety watchdog showed all eight of Spain's nuclear power stations were on line and producing 6,908 MW in all, or about 18.7 percent of demand, which compares with about 7,500 MW when all are working normally. In the term market, the benchmark calendar-year 2013 contract inched up 0.10 euros to 52.50 euros on OMIP. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)