* Spain day-ahead base 47.84 euros/MWh, up 2.46 euros * Hydro lack also bolsters prices MADRID, March 9 Iberian wholesale power rose on Friday due to forecasts cheap wind power would extend a recent slump, although a customary drop in demand ahead of the weekend capped potential gains. Operators estimated output from wind parks in Spain - the world's fourth-biggest - would decline to less than 4,000 megawatts on Saturday from about 6,300 MW on Friday afternoon. The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, OMIE, set the benchmark "pool" price for Saturday at 47.84 euros ($63.50) per megawatt-hour, up from a level of 45.38 euros fixed on Thursday for Friday. Demand at OMIE's daily power auction dropped to 573.6 gigawatt-hours for Saturday, from 666.5 GWh previously. Also bolstering prices was a lack of hydro power, whose output has dwindled since a drought set in last summer. Data from national grid operator REE showed hydro power was meeting just 0.6 percent of Spanish demand on Friday, down from an average of 9.1 percent in the past year. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)