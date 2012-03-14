* Day-ahead base 51.13 euros/MWh, down 0.85 euros
* Hydropower reserves edge higher
MADRID, March 14 Iberian power prices
posted mild losses on Tuesday due to estimates wind power would
increase and reduce the grid's reliance on more expensive plants
which burn coal and gas.
National grid operator REE predicted the total
production of coal- and gas-fired generators would decline to
201 gigawatt-hours on Thursday from 214 GWh on Wednesday in
Spain, which typically accounts for 85 percent of Iberian
Electricity Market (Mibel).
The Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, set the closely observed
"pool" price for Thursday at 51.13 euros ($67.03) per
megawatt-hour, down from a level of 51.98 euros fixed on Tuesday
for Wednesday.
Official data showed hydropower reserves rose marginally
after falling for months, which may ease upside pressure on
wholesale prices.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)