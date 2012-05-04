MADRID, May 4 - Iberian benchmark power prices were barely changed in wholesale dealing on Friday as the usual drop in demand for the coming weekend balanced forecasts for a sharp reduction in supplies of cheap wind power. The Iberian Electricity Market's (MIBEL) OMIE spot exchange set the closely observed "pool" price for Saturday at 32.07 euros ($42.18) per megawatt-hour, down 0.07 euros from the rate fixed on Thursday for Friday. National grid manager REE estimated demand in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of volume in the MIBEL, would slide to 581 gigawatt-hours on Saturday from 651 GWh on Friday. REE meanwhile forecast output from wind parks in Spain would fall to around 5,600 megawatts by peak hour on Saturday from 9,700 MW on Friday afternoon. All eight of Spain's nuclear power plants were running at or near full power and generating 7,443 MW in all, or 19.3 percent of demand, according to data from REE and the CSN safety regulator. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)