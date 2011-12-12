MADRID Dec 12 Iberian wholesale power prices for prompt delivery fell to their lowest levels in over a week on Monday due to forecasts wind parks would ramp up production and edge costlier coal- and gas-burning plants out of the generation mix.

National grid operator REE estimated that wind power in Spain, the world's number-four producer, would rise to more than 10,000 megawatts on Tuesday from 6,625 MW on Monday afternoon.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) OMIE spot exchange fixed the "pool" price for the day ahead at 47.66 euros ($63.70)per megawatt-hour for Spain, which was down from 58.27 euros on Sunday and its lowest since fixing a rate of 47.26 euros for Dec. 4.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were in operation and supplying 6,538 MW between them, or 18.2 percent of domestic demand, according to data from REE and the CSN watchdog.

The 1,000 MW Asco II reactor was off line for refuelling.