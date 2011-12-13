* Day-ahead base 46.79 euros/MWh, down 0.87 euro
* Hydro reserves ebb, nuclear plant still refuelling
MADRID Dec 13 - Iberian wholesale power
prices posted mild losses as expected on Tuesday due to
forecasts that wind power would continue to surge due to stormy
weather and make the grid less dependent on more expensive coal-
and gas-burning generators.
National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in
Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity
Market (Mibel), would increase output to almost 11,200 megawatts
on Wednesday from 9,234 MW on Tuesday.
Spain's Met Office meanwhile released storm warnings of
extreme risk for the northwestern coast on Wednesday and
Thursday.
OMIE, the Mibel's spot arm, fixed the "pool" price for
Wednesday at 46.79 euros ($61.84) per megawatt hour, which
compares to 47.66 euros set on Monday for Tuesday.
Producers expect wind power to recede on Thursday, before
rising to some 13,000 MW.
In other news, official data on Tuesday showed hydropower
reserves had ebbed over the previous week because of dry
weather, a factor that drives prompt prices higher.
Also supporting prices was the reduction in nuclear power
due to the 1,000 MW Asco II plant refuelling. It is not due back
until later this month.
Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were working
normally and generating 6,521 MW in all, or 22.2 percent of
demand, data from REE and the CSN regulator showed.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)