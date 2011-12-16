* Day-ahead base 48.59 euros/MWh, up 10.81 euros

* Met office issues red alerts

MADRID Dec 16 - Iberian power prices rebounded on Friday from a dip to four-week lows in the previous session due to forecasts gale-force winds would retreat and bring costly coal- and gas-fired plants back into the generating mix.

Spain's Met office issued red alerts for much of the country's northern coast on Friday, less severe orange alerts for Saturday and moderate yellow alerts for Sunday.

Consequently, wind power output in Spain estimated by the national grid operator REE was set to decline to as low as 6,086 megawatts on Saturday from 12,450 MW on Friday afternoon.

OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) Spot unit, fixed the widely watched "pool" price for Saturday at 48.59 euros per megawatt-hour, rising from 37.78 euros set on Thursday for Friday, its lowest since Nov. 13.

The pool normally falls on Fridays due to a predictable fall in demand over the weekend ahead when businesses and factories close.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running at full power and generating 6,414 MW between them, equivalent to 17.3 percent of domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN safety regulator showed.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running at full power and generating 6,414 MW between them, equivalent to 17.3 percent of domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN safety regulator showed.

(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)