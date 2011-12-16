* Day-ahead base 48.59 euros/MWh, up 10.81 euros
* Met office issues red alerts
MADRID Dec 16 - Iberian power prices
rebounded on Friday from a dip to four-week lows in the previous
session due to forecasts gale-force winds would retreat and
bring costly coal- and gas-fired plants back into the generating
mix.
Spain's Met office issued red alerts for much of the
country's northern coast on Friday, less severe orange alerts
for Saturday and moderate yellow alerts for Sunday.
Consequently, wind power output in Spain estimated by the
national grid operator REE was set to decline to as low
as 6,086 megawatts on Saturday from 12,450 MW on Friday
afternoon.
OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) Spot unit,
fixed the widely watched "pool" price for Saturday at 48.59
euros per megawatt-hour, rising from 37.78 euros set on Thursday
for Friday, its lowest since Nov. 13.
The pool normally falls on Fridays due to a predictable fall
in demand over the weekend ahead when businesses and factories
close.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running
at full power and generating 6,414 MW between them, equivalent
to 17.3 percent of domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN
safety regulator showed.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)