* Day-ahead base 51.74 euros/MWh, down 0.17 euro
* Hydropower reserves edge higher
MADRID Dec 20 Iberian benchmark wholesale
power prices were little changed on Tuesday due to forecasts
that normally volatile wind power would hold steady and
estimates demand would be flat.
National grid operator REE predicted demand in
Spain, which takes up 85 percent of volume in the Iberian
Electricity Market (Mibel), would be 735 gigawatt-hours on
Wednesday, compared with 738 GWh.
REE expected wind parks in Spain to produce around 7,000
megawatts on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
OMIE, the Mibel's spot arm, set the closely observed "pool"
price for the day ahead at 51.74 euros ($67.35) per
megawatt-hour, inching down from 51.91 euros set on Monday for
Tuesday.
Wind power sways the spot market because it can cover up to
60 percent of Spanish demand, but changes quickly and forces
costlier coal- and gas-fired plants to suddenly either lie idle
or step up output.
Propping up prices was a lack of cheap nuclear power because
the 1,000-MW Asco II plant was disconnected from the grid for
refuelling and not due back until later in the month.
Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were running
normally and supplying 16.4 percent of domestic demand -- 6,543
MW -- according to data from REE and the CSN watchdog.
In other news, official data on Tuesday showed Spanish
hydropower reserves rose slightly last week, which is normally
bearish for power prices.
-- For more prices click on
-- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see
Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html
-- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the
regulator's web site www.csn.es
-- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web
page www.omie.es
-- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web
page www.omip.pt
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)