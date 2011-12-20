* Day-ahead base 51.74 euros/MWh, down 0.17 euro

* Hydropower reserves edge higher

MADRID Dec 20 Iberian benchmark wholesale power prices were little changed on Tuesday due to forecasts that normally volatile wind power would hold steady and estimates demand would be flat.

National grid operator REE predicted demand in Spain, which takes up 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would be 735 gigawatt-hours on Wednesday, compared with 738 GWh.

REE expected wind parks in Spain to produce around 7,000 megawatts on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

OMIE, the Mibel's spot arm, set the closely observed "pool" price for the day ahead at 51.74 euros ($67.35) per megawatt-hour, inching down from 51.91 euros set on Monday for Tuesday.

Wind power sways the spot market because it can cover up to 60 percent of Spanish demand, but changes quickly and forces costlier coal- and gas-fired plants to suddenly either lie idle or step up output.

Propping up prices was a lack of cheap nuclear power because the 1,000-MW Asco II plant was disconnected from the grid for refuelling and not due back until later in the month.

Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were running normally and supplying 16.4 percent of domestic demand -- 6,543 MW -- according to data from REE and the CSN watchdog.

In other news, official data on Tuesday showed Spanish hydropower reserves rose slightly last week, which is normally bearish for power prices.