* Spain day-ahead base down 0.58 euro to 51.16 euros/MWh

MADRID Dec 21 Iberian wholesale power prices posted small declines on Wednesday as predictions that demand would wind down before the festive season outweighed forecasts that supplies of cheap wind power would drop.

National grid operator REE estimated that demand for electricity in Spain - which accounts for some 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - would fall to 723 gigawatt-hours on Thursday from 735 GWh on Wednesday.

OMIE, the Mibel's spot exchange, set the widely watched day-ahead "pool" price for Spain at 51.16 euros ($67.07) per megawatt-hour, easing from the level of 51.74 euros fixed on Tuesday for Wednesday.

REE expected wind power in Spain to decrease to 4,419 megawatts by peak hour on Thursday from 7,529 MW on Wednesday.

In other news, benchmark forwards prices used to calculate electricity prices for small consumers fell at a quarterly auction held late on Tuesday.

Spot prices got some support from a reduction in nuclear power due to the refuelling of the 1,000 MW Asco II reactor, which forced costlier coal- and gas-burning plants to work harder.

Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were running at full power, however, and generating 6,492 MW between them - 17.3 percent of demand - according to data from REE and the CSN nuclear regulator. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page www.omie.es -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts)