* Spain day-ahead base 43.46 euros/MWh, down 10.26 euros

* Hydropower reserves ebb

MADRID Dec 28 - Forecasts becalmed Iberian wind parks would make a strong recovery hauled down benchmark power prices in the Peninsula on Wednesday while weak festive season demand for electricity also weighed on the market.

National grid operator REE predicted wind power in Spain, which takes up 85 percent of volume traded in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would jump to 9,345 megawatts on Thursday from a lowly 1,790 MW on Wednesday.

The Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, fixed the "pool" price for Thursday in Spain at 43.46 euros ($56.78) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction to match offers from producers with bids from distributors.

That compares with a rate of 53.72 euros/MW set on Tuesday for Wednesday.

Demand estimated by REE for electricity in Spain was steady at about 648 gigawatt-hours for Wednesday and Thursday, down from 735 GWh a week ago.

The latest official data showed hydropower reserves declined last week but were still comfortably above average.

Spain was still short of cheaper nuclear power due to the 1,000 MW Asco II reactor being off line for refuelling.

Its seven other nuclear plants were up and running normally and generating 6,496 MW between them, or 19 percent of domestic demand, according to REE and the CSN safety watchdog. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page www.omie.es -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts)