* Hydropower reserves at two-month low
* 1,000 MW reactor expected back on Friday
MADRID, Jan 3 - Iberian wholesale power
prices posted mild declines on Tuesday and bucked normally
bullish forecasts of a drop in market-moving supplies of cheap
wind power.
Dealers noted prices for domestic coal in Spain's regulated
market had been updated in the New Year. Coal's share of Spain's
generation mix has risen in recent months and was the biggest
single source of power on Tuesday.
The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange,
OMIE, set the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead at
42.40 euros ($55.04) per megawatt-hour, down from 44.06 euros on
Tuesday.
"There is no fundamental reason for today's fall, but it is
in line with a New Year downtrend and sometimes the market takes
time to settle. The drop in carbon prices is also helping burn
more coal," a trader said.
National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in
Spain, which can cover up to 60 percent of the country's demand
for power, would cut output to around 5,500 megawatts on
Wednesday from 6,471 MW on Tuesday afternoon.
On the Portuguese-based OMIP futures exchange, Thursday
baseload was traded at 42.05 euros/MWh, suggesting dealers
expected the day-ahead to change little on Wednesday.
Friday baseload was quoted at 35.95 euros/MWh, in line with
a predictable drop in demand for the Jan. 6 Epiphany public
holiday.
Further along the curve, calendar-year 2013 baseload traded
at 50.60 euros/MWh, down 0.50 euro on the day in step with the
same contract in the benchmark German market.
The environment ministry released potentially bearish data
on hydropower reserves, which are now at a two-month low.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were up and
running and providing 17.9 percent of demand, or 6,495 MW, data
from REE and the CSN safety regulator showed.
The 1,000 MW Asco II reactor is refuelling and expected back
online on Friday.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)