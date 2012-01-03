* Hydropower reserves at two-month low * 1,000 MW reactor expected back on Friday MADRID, Jan 3 - Iberian wholesale power prices posted mild declines on Tuesday and bucked normally bullish forecasts of a drop in market-moving supplies of cheap wind power. Dealers noted prices for domestic coal in Spain's regulated market had been updated in the New Year. Coal's share of Spain's generation mix has risen in recent months and was the biggest single source of power on Tuesday. The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, OMIE, set the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead at 42.40 euros ($55.04) per megawatt-hour, down from 44.06 euros on Tuesday. "There is no fundamental reason for today's fall, but it is in line with a New Year downtrend and sometimes the market takes time to settle. The drop in carbon prices is also helping burn more coal," a trader said. National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in Spain, which can cover up to 60 percent of the country's demand for power, would cut output to around 5,500 megawatts on Wednesday from 6,471 MW on Tuesday afternoon. On the Portuguese-based OMIP futures exchange, Thursday baseload was traded at 42.05 euros/MWh, suggesting dealers expected the day-ahead to change little on Wednesday. Friday baseload was quoted at 35.95 euros/MWh, in line with a predictable drop in demand for the Jan. 6 Epiphany public holiday. Further along the curve, calendar-year 2013 baseload traded at 50.60 euros/MWh, down 0.50 euro on the day in step with the same contract in the benchmark German market. The environment ministry released potentially bearish data on hydropower reserves, which are now at a two-month low. Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were up and running and providing 17.9 percent of demand, or 6,495 MW, data from REE and the CSN safety regulator showed. The 1,000 MW Asco II reactor is refuelling and expected back online on Friday. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)