MADRID Jan 11 Iberian benchmark wholesale power prices rose for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday as weakening winds forced relatively expensive gas- and coal-fired plants to ramp up output.

Wind power in Spain - which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - was set to fall to as little as 1,500 megawatts on Thursday from 3,100 MW on Wednesday afternoon, according to national grid operator REE.

OMIE, the Mibel's spot exchange, fixed the "pool" price for the day ahead - a reference for over-the-counter dealing - at 55.86 euros ($71.38) per megawatt-hour, a gain of 0.92 euro on the day.

Bolstering spot prices was a lack of cheaper hydropower due to persistently dry weather.

Nuclear power remained in short supply because the 1,000 MW Asco II reactor was still refuelling. Operators say it should be back on line within days, possibly later this week.

Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were meanwhile generating 6,490 MW in all, or 17.7 percent of total demand, data showed from REE and regulator CSN.

Along the curve, calendar year 2013 was unchanged on the day but holding on to a month-high of 53.00 euros/MWh in OTC trading as well as on the OMIP futures exchange.

The contract, which is a benchmark in Germany and France, has climbed from 51.55 euros/MWh on Dec. 16, according to Reuters data BY1SP-1Y.

"Yes, it has risen a lot at the end of last month and in the new year, but there is nothing fundamental about it," a trader said. "It looks as if some one kicked off the year with a shopping spree." ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)