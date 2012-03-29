* Strike halts heavy industry

* Day-ahead base 43.12 euros/MWh, up 4.43 euros

MADRID, March 29 Iberian prompt power prices recovered on Thursday from losses the day before due to forecasts demand would recover from a one-day general strike called in Spain to protest labour reform and austerity measures.

By 1020 GMT, data from national grid operator REE showed power demand in Spain was 16 percent less than expected, as unions said turnout had been massive in heavy industry.

REE estimated, however, that demand for electricity in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would rise to 641 gigawatt-hours on Friday from 570 GWh on Thursday.

The Mibel's spot exchange fixed the widely watched "pool" price for Friday at 43.12 euros ($57.30) per megawatt-hour, rising from a level of 38.69 euros set on Wednesday for Thursday.

Weighing on prices were forecasts by REE that output of cheap wind power would rise on Friday and that demand in general was weak due to mild weather, which required neither heating nor air-conditioning.

Looking ahead, the day-ahead pool price often falls on Fridays due to a predictable drop in demand as businesses and factories close over the coming weekend.

Data from REE and the CSN regulator showed seven out of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally and generating 7,021 megawatts between them, or 21.6 percent of total demand. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)