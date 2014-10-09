Oct 9 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on
Thursday a stock market correction is "definitely coming" and he
is worried about the economy, as U.S. stocks tumbled on fresh
worries about global growth.
Icahn told CNBC in an interview that he still has a lot of
money invested in the stock market and has taken measures to
protect his portfolio.
"I've been putting on quite a bit of hedges," Icahn said,
adding that he was shorting the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
stock index, which was down 1.77 percent.
The blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average tumbled more than
300 points, or 1.78 percent.
In November Icahn said at a Reuters Summit the market could
"easily have a big drop," a sentiment he reiterated on CNBC.
"I've been quite concerned for the last year or so, but we
still have a hell of a lot of stocks in our portfolio, so ...
but I have a lot of hedges on," Icahn said.
Asked about a possible stock market correction, Icahn said,
"It's definitely coming."
Stocks had rallied steadily for months, underpinned by
central bankers' easy money policy designed to stimulate growth.
But "you can't keep an economy up just with the Fed," Icahn
said. "The Fed alone can't do it."
Icahn was being interviewed with his son, Brett, and another
portfolio manager, David Schechter, about their open letter to
Apple Inc urging the company to buy back shares.
Brett Icahn and Schechter said they still own shares of
on-demand media company Netflix, another of their big
and successful investments.
Icahn senior took a swipe at venture capitalist Marc
Andreessen after eBay Inc last week decided to spin off
PayPal. Icahn has contended that Andreessen, as a board member
of eBay, had a conflict of interest when eBay sold off Skype and
said "Andreessen has screwed more people than Casanova."
"I went after him hard for stealing Skype from eBay," Icahn
said. "I am no fan of Andreessen," he added, noting his "high
squeeky voice that only a dog can hear."
The two investors have a long history of calling each other
names.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)