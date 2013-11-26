India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI Shares in IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS) fell as much as 2 percent on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard and Poor's downgraded the lender's rating to below investment grade citing expectations for weaker asset quality.
S&P lowered IDBI's foreign currency issuer credit rating to "BB-plus/B" from "BBB-minus/A-3." The outlook is "negative."
"We downgraded IDBI because we expect the bank's asset quality to remain weak over the next 12-18 months," said Standard and Poor's in a report on Monday.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.