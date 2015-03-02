By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 IEX Group, the start-up
stock-trading venue featured in Michael Lewis' book "Flash
Boys," hired a former New York Stock Exchange official as chief
regulatory officer, the last piece of its senior management team
as it moves to become an exchange later this year, the company
said on Monday.
Claudia Crowley, a long-time executive with NYSE and
affiliated companies, has been working as a consultant for IEX
as the firm writes the rules and prepares its regulatory filing
for the new exchange that it hopes will be operational by the
third quarter.
Crowley starts April 1, the same day that IEX will roll out
non-protected displayed quotes, a step in easing the alternative
trading system into exchange status. Displayed quotes at
exchanges are protected, which requires an order to be routed to
the exchange with the best price. Quotes in ATSs, or dark pools,
are typically not "lit," or displayed.
Crowley will be IEX's main contact on regulatory issues with
the Securities and Exchange Commission and the broker watchdog
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
With her appointment, IEX has filled its senior management
team, though Chief Operating Officer John Schwall said a person
dedicated to market surveillance also will be hired. That person
would report to Crowley, he said.
IEX plans to conduct its own market surveillance, a function
FINRA oversees at most exchanges and will also do at IEX, along
with the cross-market surveillance it does across all markets.
Crowley also has been working on a third-party regulatory
audit of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's BX exchange, pursuant
to a 2007 SEC action against the former Boston Stock Exchange
before Nasdaq acquired it in 2008.
Crowley was brought on as a consultant by John Ramsay, a
former director of the Division of Trading and Markets at the
SEC who became part of IEX's executive team in July 2014 after
leaving the commission earlier that year.
Crowley said she was excited about working at IEX, where as
a start-up the day is not consumed by meetings, as it seems to
be at larger firms.
"It's a paradigm shift and I'd like to be part of the
evolution of the market that IEX is building," she said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)