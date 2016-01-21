DAVOS Jan 21 S&P Dow Jones Indices launched on
Thursday a new index of companies it said had the potential to
create value for investors by focusing on long-term strategy.
The S&P Long-Term Value Creation (LTVC), developed with the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and asset manager
Robeco SAM, comprises about 250 companies that take a long-term
view and have a sustained history of financial quality.
"We want companies to be making decisions for the long term
that will create value for their long-term shareholders," CPPIB
Chief Executive Mark Wiseman told Reuters at the World Economic
Forum in Davos.
"We are trying to create an index that will be a
self-fulfilling prophecy in terms of changing behaviour," he
said, adding that the index would outperform in the long term.
Investment managers backing the index have pledged about $2
billion to funds tracking it, they said in a statement.
