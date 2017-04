Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

The Sensex nudged up 0.05 percent to 19,179.36 on Tuesday, while the broader Nifty gained 0.04 percent to 5,836.90.

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.38/39 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.14/15, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 7.73 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)