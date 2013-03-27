POLL-India's central bank to keep rates unchanged, next move likely a cut
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=INREPO%3DECI poll data
Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.12 percent, or 23.11 points, at 18,704.53, while the broader NSE index rose 0.14 percent, or 7.75 points, to end at 5,641.60 on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points (bps) higher at 7.99 percent, while the partially convertible rupee closed at 54.365/375 per dollar versus 54.175/185 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam)
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=INREPO%3DECI poll data
* Says Wockhardt receives acknowledgement of its breakthrough superdrug antibiotic WCK 5222 for phase iii clinical trial from us fda
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares started the week modestly higher on Monday after a bumper quarter as investors look to the shape of U.S. trade and economic policies and how they could affect global growth.