Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.12 percent, or 23.11 points, at 18,704.53, while the broader NSE index rose 0.14 percent, or 7.75 points, to end at 5,641.60 on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 4 basis points (bps) higher at 7.99 percent, while the partially convertible rupee closed at 54.365/375 per dollar versus 54.175/185 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam)