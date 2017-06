May 1 Indian bond, currency, stock, and inter-bank cash markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading resumes on Wednesday.

On Monday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield settled up 2 basis points at 8.67 percent.

The rupee ended at 52.73/74 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 50.54/55.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index rose 0.76 percent to 17,318.81.

The two-day call rate closed at 8.90/8.95 percent, sharply higher from 8.30/35 on Friday. (Reporting By Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)