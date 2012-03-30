MUMBAI, March 30 India's chana futures fell by 4 percent on Friday, the maximum permissible daily limit, on arrival pressure and selling by traders fearing government action following complaints about manipulation in its prices, analysts said.

* The May chana contracts on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.92 percent at 3,599 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,597 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 61 rupees to 3,339 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures dropped as higher prices dented overseas demand but thin supplies in spot and estimates of lower output could help recovery next week, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 3.08 percent to 39,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices could fall to 37,000 rupees in the short term, traders said.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as market fretted about rising supplies from the new crop which could further dampen prices.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX dropped 1.30 percent to end at 11,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak as expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports pulled down prices.

* The April turmeric contract slipped 0.28 percent to close at 4,202 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect turmeric prices to fall to 4,000 rupees in short term.

* In Nizamabad, the trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

OILSEEDS

Rapeseed futures fell more than 2 percent after the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) imposed a 10 percent special margin on long positions, while soybean and soyoil futures fell more than a percent on profit-taking.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery dropped 2.37 percent to end at 3,754 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil for April delivery fell 0.45 percent to 743.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybean April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.6 percent at 2,998.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The NCDEX has imposed a special deposit margin of 10 percent on all long positions in rapeseed contracts from Saturday, in what is seen as a move to rein in rising prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)