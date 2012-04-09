MUMBAI, April 9 Indian soybean and soyoil futures hit a record high on Monday, buoyed by strong overseas prices and on thin soybean arrivals in the local spot market.

* Profit-taking, driven by lingering concerns the government may intervene in the market to curb the price rise, capped the gains, analysts said.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.19 percent at 771.9 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 776.5 rupees.

* A drop in the rupee also supported prices. A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* Rapeseed for May delivery rose 1.32 percent to 3,993 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean finished up 0.56 percent at 3,226.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,256.5 rupees.

* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from last Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 19 rupees to 3,831 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures climbed 4 percent on Monday, hitting the maximum permissible daily limit, as participants bet an expected drop in output would keep prices firm even as the regulator moved to curb excessive speculation.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, in India is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Rising prices of yellow peas, a popular substitute of chana, due to a fall in output in Canada is also pushing chana prices up, traders said.

* The May chana contract on the NCDEX closed up 3.16 percent at 3,848 rupees per 100 kg after rising as much as 4 percent at 3,880 rupees per 100 kg on the day.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 68 rupees to 3,541 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell for a second straight session to hit a new contract low on higher arrivals from a good harvest and lacklustre demand in the spot market.

* The most-traded jeera for May delivery closed down 3.79 percent at 11,922.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 11,897.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing Gujarat state rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 202 rupees to 12,446 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell by 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, on rising arrivals in spot markets and on expectations of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract closed down 3.91 percent at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric dropped 121 rupees to 3,508 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures recouped early losses on short-covering, but higher supplies from Vietnam could weigh on prices in the short term. The spice has shed 3 percent since the start of the month.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery was 1.87 percent higher at 39,310 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, recovering from a low of 38,200 rupees struck earlier.

* At Kochi, in Kerala, pepper fell 64 rupees to 38,147 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher supplies from Vietnam could push down prices in the short term, analyst said. Vietnam is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)