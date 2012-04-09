MUMBAI, April 9 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures hit a record high on Monday, buoyed by strong overseas
prices and on thin soybean arrivals in the local spot market.
* Profit-taking, driven by lingering concerns the government
may intervene in the market to curb the price rise, capped the
gains, analysts said.
* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.19 percent at 771.9
rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 776.5 rupees.
* A drop in the rupee also supported prices. A weak rupee
makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises
returns of oilmeal exporters.
* Rapeseed for May delivery rose 1.32 percent to
3,993 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean finished up
0.56 percent at 3,226.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
record high of 3,256.5 rupees.
* India's commodity market regulator has cut the total size
of contracts an exchange member can hold in oilseed futures from
last Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation
in the wake of an expected drop in output.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 19
rupees to 3,831 per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures climbed 4 percent on Monday, hitting
the maximum permissible daily limit, as participants bet an
expected drop in output would keep prices firm even as the
regulator moved to curb excessive speculation.
* Production of chana, or chickpea, in India is expected to
drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes
a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* Rising prices of yellow peas, a popular substitute of
chana, due to a fall in output in Canada is also pushing chana
prices up, traders said.
* The May chana contract on the NCDEX closed up 3.16
percent at 3,848 rupees per 100 kg after rising as much as 4
percent at 3,880 rupees per 100 kg on the day.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 68 rupees to 3,541
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell for a second straight session to
hit a new contract low on higher arrivals from a good harvest
and lacklustre demand in the spot market.
* The most-traded jeera for May delivery closed down
3.79 percent at 11,922.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after
hitting a contract low of 11,897.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top
producing Gujarat state rose to 40,000 bags of 60 kg each from
less than 28,000 bags last week, traders said.
* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 202 rupees to 12,446
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell by 4 percent, the maximum permissible
daily limit, on rising arrivals in spot markets and on
expectations of a bumper crop.
* The April turmeric contract closed down 3.91
percent at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage.
* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric dropped 121 rupees
to 3,508 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures recouped early losses on short-covering, but
higher supplies from Vietnam could weigh on prices in the short
term. The spice has shed 3 percent since the start of the month.
* The most-active pepper for May delivery was 1.87
percent higher at 39,310 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX,
recovering from a low of 38,200 rupees struck earlier.
* At Kochi, in Kerala, pepper fell 64 rupees to 38,147
rupees per 100 kg.
* Higher supplies from Vietnam could push down prices in the
short term, analyst said. Vietnam is selling pepper to India at
$6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that
country, traders said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)