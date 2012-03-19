MUMBAI, March 19 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures erased early gains on Monday as a fall in the world market prompted profit-taking, although analysts said the medium-term outlook was firm due to an estimated fall in the domestic rapeseed production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as investors booked profits on concerns the market was over bought, although losses were capped by upbeat demand prospects and soybean supply fears in drought-hit South America.

* The country's rapeseed output is estimated to fall 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, said the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) on Sunday.

* Soybean for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended unchanged at 2,907 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,944 rupees last week.

* Rapeseed for April delivery edged up 0.31 percent to 3,806 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil eased 0.3 percent to 735.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.25 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up a rupee to 2,836 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 19 rupees to 3,671 per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India fell to a new contract low because of mounting supplies from the new season crop, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 3.16 percent to 12,792.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,682.5 rupees.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera dropped 226 rupees to 13,097 rupees per 100 kg.

* About 28,000-30,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell because of cancellation of auctions at the Nizamabad market due to mounting domestic supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop.

* The auctions have been cancelled until March 24.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* The turmeric for April contract ended down 2.34 percent at 4,248 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended steady after hitting a fresh contract high as profit-taking offset lower supplies and weak stocks.

* Overall supplies have been low in the domestic market since the start of the season because of reduced arrivals from farmers expecting further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery edged up 0.07 percent to end at 44,140 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 10 percent this month.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 361 rupees to 41,686 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures eased on higher arrivals from the new season crop in the physical market, analysts said.

* The most-active chana for April delivery finished 0.86 percent lower at 3,795 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 129 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* The new season arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states, the top two growers, are rising and could drag down prices, trader said.

GUAR

Guar futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily limit, to hit a record high with reduced volumes as traders struggled to buy commodity amid negligible arrivals and low carry-forward stocks, analysts said.

* Some traders still held positions expecting a further rise in prices.

* The guar April contract ended 4 percent up at 27,630 rupees after hitting a record high of 27,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders have predicted a deficit of around 25 percent in guar seed supply in the market, which is supporting the prices at higher levels.

* The export of guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year earlier, the government data showed. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)