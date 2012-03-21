MUMBAI, March 21 Indian chana futures rose to a record high as unfavourable weather in key growing areas raised concerns that output could be even lower than earlier projections, analysts said.

* The chana for April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.42 percent at 3,891 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,948 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* Prevailing dust haze conditions in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat, could adversely impact standing chana and rapeseed crop there, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 109 rupees to 3,700 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Rapeseed futures rose 3 percent to hit a new record high, boosted by a weak rupee and as a dust haze in key growing areas raised concerns over production that is already estimated to be lower.

* Soybean also hit a record high on thin arrivals, while soyoil rose taking support from rapeseed, analysts said.

* Rapeseed for April delivery ended up 1.65 percent at 3,936 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,989 rupees earlier in the day.

* The country's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* Soybean for April delivery closed up 0.77 percent at 2,913.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960 rupees. April soyoil rose 0.5 percent to 738.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3 rupees to 732.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 8 rupees to 2,846 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 76 rupees to 3,833 per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily limit, to hit a record high on lower availability of the commodity and aggressive buying by exporters to meet their commitments.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX was locked at the record high of 29,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,999 rupees to 30,296 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low, weighed by large arrivals of the new season crop in the spot market and subdued spot demand, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 1.83 percent to 12,090 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,070 rupees. The contract has fallen more than 15 percent this month.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera dropped 139 rupees to 12,761 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some short-covering, although higher domestic supplies and expectations of a bumper crop restricted the gains.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh for the week to March 24 due to excess supply of fresh crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* Turmeric for April contract ended up 3.45 percent at 4,320 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen more than 10 percent this month.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended weak as players booked profits at higher levels though lower supplies and weak stocks restricted losses.

* Overall supplies have been low in the domestic market since the start of the season because of reduced arrivals from farmers expecting further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended 0.90 percent lower at 42,300 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 6 percent this month.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 587 rupees to 41,315 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are struggling to sustain at higher levels. These levels are very high. Profit-taking is expected at every rise," said Faiyaz Hudani,senior analyst at Kotak Commodities. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)