MUMBAI, March 22 Indian chana futures fell by 4 percent, the maximum daily limit, on Thursday on fears of possible government intervention to curb the surge in the prices of the commodity.

* Chana for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.21 percent at 3,766 rupees per 100 kg, after falling as low as 3,736 rupees per 100 kg.

* The prices of chana have risen around 30 percent since January, raising concerns about price manipulation and likely government action to bring the prices down, said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 20 rupees to 3,720 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar futures fell 4 percent, hitting the maximum permissible daily limit, on profit-taking, with a move to ban traders from taking new positions in guar seed and guar gum contracts also dragging.

* The April guar on the NCDEX closed down 3 percent at 28,870 rupees per 100 kg after touching the day's low of 28,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX has barred traders from taking fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds, after prices rose many folds in the past one year.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 5,783 rupees to 24,513 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER:

Pepper futures fell as traders continued to book profits, taking advantage of higher local prices, but lower supplies and weak stocks limited the downmove.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery on NCDEX fell 3.89 percent to end at 40,655 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 625 rupees to 40,690 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a new contract low due to mounting supplies amid higher estimated production.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 1.12 percent to close at 11,935 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 11,850 rupees.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 12.5 rupees at 12,748.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during the winter months of October to December and harvested from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as higher domestic supplies at the Erode spot market and expectations of a bumper crop weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh in the week to March 24 due to an excess supply of the new crop.

* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* Turmeric for April contract ended 0.79 percent lower at 4,286 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on profit-taking driven by weak Malaysian palm oil, though a weak rupee and an estimated drop in local rapeseed output limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended 0.77 percent lower at 3,360 ringgit per tonne.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on NCDEX closed down 1.7 percent at 3,869 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a record high of 3,989 rupees in the previous session.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* April soybean finished 0.5 percent lower at 2,898.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960 rupees on Wednesday. April soyoil eased 0.86 percent to 732.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.25 rupees to 731.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 15 rupees to 2,861 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 34 rupees to 3,866 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; editing by Malini Menon)