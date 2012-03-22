MUMBAI, March 22 Indian chana futures fell by 4
percent, the maximum daily limit, on Thursday on fears of
possible government intervention to curb the surge in the prices
of the commodity.
* Chana for April delivery on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.21
percent at 3,766 rupees per 100 kg, after falling as low as
3,736 rupees per 100 kg.
* The prices of chana have risen around 30 percent since
January, raising concerns about price manipulation and likely
government action to bring the prices down, said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities
Broking.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 20 rupees to 3,720
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar futures fell 4 percent, hitting the maximum
permissible daily limit, on profit-taking, with a move to ban
traders from taking new positions in guar seed and guar gum
contracts also dragging.
* The April guar on the NCDEX closed down 3 percent
at 28,870 rupees per 100 kg after touching the day's low of
28,710 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's NCDEX has barred traders from taking fresh
positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar
seeds, after prices rose many folds in the past one year.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 5,783 rupees to
24,513 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER:
Pepper futures fell as traders continued to book profits,
taking advantage of higher local prices, but lower supplies and
weak stocks limited the downmove.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery on NCDEX
fell 3.89 percent to end at 40,655 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 625 rupees
to 40,690 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA:
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a new contract low due
to mounting supplies amid higher estimated production.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 1.12
percent to close at 11,935 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 11,850 rupees.
* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 12.5
rupees at 12,748.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated during the winter months of October to
December and harvested from February.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell as higher domestic supplies at the
Erode spot market and expectations of a bumper crop weighed on
sentiment.
* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad
market in Andhra Pradesh in the week to March 24 due to an
excess supply of the new crop.
* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and are expected to rise
further, traders said.
* Turmeric for April contract ended 0.79 percent
lower at 4,286 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on profit-taking
driven by weak Malaysian palm oil, though a weak rupee and an
estimated drop in local rapeseed output limited the downside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended 0.77 percent
lower at 3,360 ringgit per tonne.
* Rapeseed for April delivery on NCDEX closed down
1.7 percent at 3,869 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a record
high of 3,989 rupees in the previous session.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
* April soybean finished 0.5 percent lower at
2,898.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960
rupees on Wednesday. April soyoil eased 0.86 percent to
732.5 rupees per 10 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
1.25 rupees to 731.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 15
rupees to 2,861 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar, in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 34 rupees to 3,866 per 100 kg.
