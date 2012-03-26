MUMBAI, March 26 India soybean and soyoil futures hit a contract high on Monday bolstered by tight supplies in the domestic market due to lean season and firm overseas markets.

* The most-active soybean December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.15 percent higher at 2,999.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,007 rupees.

* Soyoil for December delivery gained 0.77 percent to end at 749.95 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 751.2 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 4.15 rupees at 743 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged higher by 17 rupees to 2,917 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 16.25 rupees to 3,818.75 per 100 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery eased 0.22 percent to end at 3,908 rupees per 100 kg on rising arrivals.

CHANA

Indian chana futures closed down on increased supplies from the new season crop in spot markets and on worries over possible government intervention to curb rise in food prices.

* The April chana contract closed down 1.69 percent at 3,662 rupees per 100 kg.

* Around 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival season has raised concerns of price manipulation, which could prompt the government to take measures to control the prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 106 rupees to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, as traders rushed to square-off their bets following the ban on taking new positions imposed by the exchange, traders said.

* The NCDEX barred traders from taking fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds from last Thursday.

* The April guar seed contract was locked in 4 percent upper circuit at 24,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,722 rupees to 25,080 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low due to mounting supplies in the spot market amid expectations of higher production, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.71 percent to 11,897.5 rupees per 100 kg after touching a new low of 11,762.5 rupees.

* On Monday, around 32,000 bags of 60 kg each cumin seed arrived at the Unjha market, out of which 25,000 got traded.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 68 rupees to 12,575 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures erased early losses to end more than 1 percent up as thin supplies amid estimates of lower output outweighed weak spot.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery gained 1.57 percent to end at 42,115 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 236 rupees to 40,653 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Dwindling stocks and lower arrivals are supporting prices from lower levels. Any sharp movement is unlikely and it may trade in a range," said a trader from Koch, Kerala.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to increased supplies in the spot markets and subdued demand amid expectations of a bumper crop.

* Farmers increased supplies at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, which opened on Monday after a week-long closure.

* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and 25,000 bags at Nizamabad, traders said.

* Turmeric for April contract fell 2.41 percent at 4,214 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 149 rupees to 3,762 rupees from March 20 close since when the market was closed.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)