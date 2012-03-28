MUMBAI, March 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday as supplies rose on expectations for higher output.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 28,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.17 percent to 11,945 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the spot market in Unjha, jeera fell 51 rupees to 12,429 rupees per 100 kg. Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvested from February.

PEPPER

Pepper futures dropped as high prices in the spot market dented export and domestic demand.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery fell 1.64 percent to 40,820 rupees per 100 kg, but is up nearly 30 percent since the beginning of the year.

* Analysts expect prices to fall to 40,000 rupees in the short term.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 573 rupees to 40,206 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Higher supplies, expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports combined to weigh on turmeric, pushing the April contract to end 0.88 percent lower at 4,252 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies at the Nizamabad market were around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Spot turmeric was steady at 3,833 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

SOYOIL,OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased from their previous day's contract highs on profit-taking, though lower supplies of the bean limited the fall, analysts said.

* The most-active soybean April contract on NCDEX ended at 3,008.50 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.05 percent.

* Soyoil for April delivery fell 0.45 percent to 743.40 rupees per 10 kg, falling from Tuesday's contract high of 751.50 rupees.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery dropped 2.16 percent to close at 3,808 rupees per 100 kg due to higher arrivals.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.25 rupees at 741 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 7 rupees to 2,938 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 74 rupees to 3,735 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures shed more than 2 percent as new crop arrivals picked up and concerns deepened the authorities may step in to curb a rally in prices.

* The April chana contract on NCDEX fell as much as 2.18 percent to 3,626 rupees per 100 kg.

* With new crop arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, likely to reach peak levels next week, selling is advised at 3,650 rupees for a target of 3,600/3,565 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices fell 8 rupees to 3,492 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

The NCDEX said on Wednesday it has suspended from March 27 all outstanding positions in guar gum and seed contracts. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)