MUMBAI, April 2 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures hit new record highs on Monday, boosted by a rally in
the overseas markets and good demand in local spot markets amid
dwindling supplies, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to their highest in more
than a year after a U.S. government report showed farmers would
plant less soybeans, setting the stage for tighter edible oil
supply this year at a time of strong global demand.
* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.52 percent at 761 rupees per 10
kg, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees earlier in the
day.
* Rapeseed for May delivery jumped 1.43 percent to
3,981 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean finished 0.2
percent higher at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
record high of 3,185 rupees earlier in the day.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
9.1 rupees to 750.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 64
rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 39 rupees to 3,824 per 100 kg.
* Additional special margin imposed on long positions of
soybean and rapeseed by the NCDEX limited the upside, analysts
said.
CHANA
Chana futures rose for the second straight session to hit
the initial upper circuit, as a firm spot market outweighed the
arrival pressure.
* Demand from local millers and wholesale dealers in the
spot increased as they took advantage of a recent sharp fall in
the prices, analysts said.
* The May chana contract on NCDEX closed up 2
percent at 3,721 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 3 percent
upper circuit at 3,757 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent in eight
sessions, before rising on Saturday on arrival pressure and as
the regulator's move to suspend guar seed and guar gum trading
hurt mood.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 143 rupees to 3,488
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures in India fell to a fresh contract low on
Monday, hurt by higher supplies in spot markets amid
expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX fell 3.90
percent to 3,986 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh
contract low of 3,984 rupees.
* Analysts expect the April contract to fall to 3,800 rupees
in the next two-three days.
* In Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of
Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg
each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders
said.
PEPPER
Pepper futures in India wiped off early gains to end lower
as sluggish export demand due to higher prices outweighed thin
supplies in spot and depleting stocks.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended
0.47 percent lower at 39,070 rupees per 100 kg.
* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on
pepper contracts from April 3 to control excessive price
volatility.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
* "Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because
exports have slowed down at these prices. Selling in the April
contract could be seen around 40,000-40,500 rupees," said Faiyaz
Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped as rising supplies
from the new crop, outweighing some bargain buying after prices
fell more than 16 percent in March.
* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the
western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg
each, traders said.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX
ended 0.33 percent lower at 11,940 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera,
which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from
February.
* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the
financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further
19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)