MUMBAI, April 2 Indian soybean and soyoil futures hit new record highs on Monday, boosted by a rally in the overseas markets and good demand in local spot markets amid dwindling supplies, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year after a U.S. government report showed farmers would plant less soybeans, setting the stage for tighter edible oil supply this year at a time of strong global demand.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.52 percent at 761 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* Rapeseed for May delivery jumped 1.43 percent to 3,981 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean finished 0.2 percent higher at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,185 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 9.1 rupees to 750.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 64 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 39 rupees to 3,824 per 100 kg.

* Additional special margin imposed on long positions of soybean and rapeseed by the NCDEX limited the upside, analysts said.

CHANA

Chana futures rose for the second straight session to hit the initial upper circuit, as a firm spot market outweighed the arrival pressure.

* Demand from local millers and wholesale dealers in the spot increased as they took advantage of a recent sharp fall in the prices, analysts said.

* The May chana contract on NCDEX closed up 2 percent at 3,721 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 3 percent upper circuit at 3,757 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent in eight sessions, before rising on Saturday on arrival pressure and as the regulator's move to suspend guar seed and guar gum trading hurt mood.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 143 rupees to 3,488 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures in India fell to a fresh contract low on Monday, hurt by higher supplies in spot markets amid expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract on NCDEX fell 3.90 percent to 3,986 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh contract low of 3,984 rupees.

* Analysts expect the April contract to fall to 3,800 rupees in the next two-three days.

* In Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

PEPPER

Pepper futures in India wiped off early gains to end lower as sluggish export demand due to higher prices outweighed thin supplies in spot and depleting stocks.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended 0.47 percent lower at 39,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on pepper contracts from April 3 to control excessive price volatility.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* "Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because exports have slowed down at these prices. Selling in the April contract could be seen around 40,000-40,500 rupees," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped as rising supplies from the new crop, outweighing some bargain buying after prices fell more than 16 percent in March.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX ended 0.33 percent lower at 11,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)