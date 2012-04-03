MUMBAI, April 3 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday in sea-saw trade as profit taking after two days of gains and fear of government action to curb rising food prices offset buying by wholesale dealers, analysts said.

* The May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.15 percent to 3,678 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Government could take some extreme measures to curb rise in food prices. It triggered a sell-off in the commodity," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Trade bodies have sought a probe into volatility in chana, soybean and rapeseed prices, alleging excessive speculation.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 12 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped to a contract low for the third straight session on Tuesday due to mounting spot supplies and expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.55 percent at 3,962 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh contract low of 3,942 rupees.

* In Nizamabad, a trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 95 rupees to 3,667 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March in Nizamabad, traders said.

* Output from Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell after the NCDEX imposed a special margin on contracts from Tuesday and as sluggish overseas demand triggered selling.

* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on pepper contracts to control excessive price volatility.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery fell 2.35 percent to 38,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian origin pepper is offered at a premium of $400-$500 per tonnes over its competitors in the international market.

* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper dropped 460 rupees to 38,668 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady as short-covering after prices fell nearly 17 percent since the start of March offsetting rising supplies from the new crop.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX ended steady at 11,935 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped as a correction in the overseas markets and lingering concerns the government may intervene to cool prices down prompted traders to book profit, analysts said.

* May soyoil closed down 0.59 percent at 756.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees during trade in the previous session.

* Rapeseed for May delivery finished 1.36 percent lower at 3,927 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean eased 0.75 percent to 3,118.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record 3,185 rupees on Monday.

* The commodity markets regulator will not be launching the September soybean contract because of the lean supply season, its chairman said on Tuesday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.05 rupees to 748.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 13 rupees at 3,070 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up a rupee to 3,825 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)