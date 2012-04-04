MUMBAI, April 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged higher on Wednesday, tracking a rise in the
overseas market, amid an estimated fall in local rapeseed
output, although concerns the government may intervene to cool
prices capped the rise.
* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.68 percent at 761.65 rupees per
10 kg, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees earlier in
the week.
* Rapeseed for May delivery finished up 0.64 percent
at 3,952 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean rose 0.42
percent to 3,131.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high
volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food
Minister K. V. Thomas said on Wednesday.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
0.7 rupee to 748 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged up 4
rupees to 3,074 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 8 rupees to 3,818 per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures closed up after a volatile trading
session on buying by traders expecting good demand in the near
future and expectations of a decline in output in the current
year.
* The May chana contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.35 percent at 3,691
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 29 rupees to 3,471
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures in India fell to a contract low for the
fourth straight session on Wednesday, hurt by rising spot
supplies and expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.52 percent at
3,862 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh contract low of
3,842 rupees.
* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 41.5 rupees to
3,625.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from
about 15,000 bags in the second week of March in Nizamabad,
traders said.
* Output from Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of
the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes
in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended weak due to a higher margin imposed by
the NCDEX and subdued export demand, but slack local supplies
and dwindling stocks restricted the losses.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended
0.98 percent down at 37,775 rupees per 100 kg.
* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on
pepper contracts to control excessive price volatility.
* Indian origin pepper is offered at a premium of $400-$500
per tonnes over its competitors in the international market.
* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper fell 589 rupees to 38,079
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose, tracking firm spot
prices where demand improved at lower levels but arrivals from
the new crop weighed on appetite.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX
ended up 3.69 percent at 12,375 rupees per 100 kg.
* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the
western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg
each, traders said.
* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera,
which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from
February.
* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the
financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further
19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)