MUMBAI, April 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Wednesday, tracking a rise in the overseas market, amid an estimated fall in local rapeseed output, although concerns the government may intervene to cool prices capped the rise.

* May soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.68 percent at 761.65 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 767.5 rupees earlier in the week.

* Rapeseed for May delivery finished up 0.64 percent at 3,952 rupees per 100 kg, while May soybean rose 0.42 percent to 3,131.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's food ministry has sought a report on the high volatility in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Wednesday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 0.7 rupee to 748 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged up 4 rupees to 3,074 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 8 rupees to 3,818 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures closed up after a volatile trading session on buying by traders expecting good demand in the near future and expectations of a decline in output in the current year.

* The May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.35 percent at 3,691 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 29 rupees to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures in India fell to a contract low for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, hurt by rising spot supplies and expectations of a bumper crop, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.52 percent at 3,862 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a fresh contract low of 3,842 rupees.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 41.5 rupees to 3,625.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March in Nizamabad, traders said.

* Output from Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended weak due to a higher margin imposed by the NCDEX and subdued export demand, but slack local supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the losses.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended 0.98 percent down at 37,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* The NCDEX has imposed a 10 percent special margin on pepper contracts to control excessive price volatility.

* Indian origin pepper is offered at a premium of $400-$500 per tonnes over its competitors in the international market.

* At Kochi in Kerala, pepper fell 589 rupees to 38,079 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose, tracking firm spot prices where demand improved at lower levels but arrivals from the new crop weighed on appetite.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX ended up 3.69 percent at 12,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, are around 30,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

* Exports are expected to have jumped 29 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, and climb a further 19 percent this year, according trade and industry forecasts. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)