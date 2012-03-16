MUMBAI, March 16 Indian chana futures rose for the fourth straight session on Friday to hit a fresh record high as traders and wholesale dealers bought to replenish their depleted stocks amid a projected fall in output.

* The chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.52 percent at 3,852 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,884 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 92 rupees to 3,732 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, to hit a record high as exporters struggle to buy the commodity to avoid default, while some traders still held on to positions expecting a further rise in prices.

* The April guar seed contract was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 25,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 476 rupees to 25,677 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures snapped a three session gaining streak as traders opted to lock in profits after recent gains, with bearish U.S. soybeans also weighing on market appetite.

* The fall was, however, restricted by rising demand from oil millers and lower estimates of rapeseed output.

* Soybean for April delivery closed 0.87 percent lower at 2,901.5 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 2,944 rupees earlier this week.

* Rapeseed for April delivery eased 0.16 percent to 3,723 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil dropped 0.2 percent to 734.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.45 rupees to 732.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged down 2 rupees to 2,836 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 6 rupees to 3,620 per 100 kg.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meager carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9.

JEERA:

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India ended weak because of higher arrivals in the domestic market on a likely increase in output this year.

* The fall was, however, restricted as the futures prices were lower than the spot rates, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 0.13 percent to 13,157.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 55 rupees at 13,418 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts also see the day's low of 13,000 rupees as a strong support level.

* About 28,000-30,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures declined, as traders sold due to mounting domestic spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* The turmeric for April contract fell 0.70 percent at 4,258 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric declined 40 rupees to 3,994 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher on lower-than-expected arrivals in spot and dwindling stocks outweighing profit-taking.

* Overall supplies have been low in the domestic market since the start of the season because of reduced arrivals from farmers expecting further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery ended 2.12 percent higher at 43,360 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 442 rupees to 40,489 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying comes after every fall in prices because overall trend is positive. Supplies are weak and demand is good from both local and overseas buyers," said Nalini Rao,analyst at Angel Commodities. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)