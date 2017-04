Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN.NS) gain 3.2 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 539.85 rupees after it posted four-fold increase in profit to 4.17 billion rupees for the December quarter, beating some analysts estimates.

Analysts are keen to know the sustainability of the profits in the coming quarters in a conference call due at 0400 IST (1030 GMT).

(Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)