BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA
* Container Corporation of India clarifies on news item regarding Tughlakabad ICD
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING
(billion rupees) (billion rupees)
3,909.3353 12/11 3,587.5700 18/11
3,870.3011 11/11 3,587.5700 18/11
3,712.3290 10/11 3,587.5700 18/11
3,705.5072 09/11 3,587.5700 18/11
3,611.8488 08/11 3,587.5700 18/11
3,412.3651 07/11 3,587.5700 18/11
3,414.1745 05/11 3,587.5700 18/11
3,414.8163 04/11 3,592.4200 04/11
3,377.8991 03/11 3,592.4200 04/11
3,374.7858 02/11 3,592.4200 04/11
3,393.7268 01/11 3,592.4200 04/11
3,400.6796 31/10 3,592.4200 04/11
3,565.3958 29/10 3,592.4200 04/11
3,510.2191 28/10 3,592.4200 04/11
3,968.9182 27/10 3,592.4200 04/11
3,958.3714 25/10 3,592.4200 04/11
3,893.8570 24/10 3,592.4200 04/11
3,746.2764 22/10 3,592.4200 04/11
3,705.7317 21/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,618.7062 20/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,433.1481 19/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,551.2491 18/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,582.8844 17/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,694.7416 16/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,694.7416 15/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,678.6299 14/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,633.0169 13/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,672.1469 12/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,722.7885 11/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,716.1418 10/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,201.9284 09/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,201.9284 08/10 3,537.5500 21/10
3,259.5488 07/10 3,533.2800 07/10
3,072.2799 06/10 3,533.2800 07/10
3,072.2799 05/10 3,533.2800 07/10
3,185.7628 04/10 3,533.2800 07/10
3,484.5829 03/10 3,533.2800 07/10
4,050.4654 02/10 3,533.2800 07/10
4,050.4654 01/10 3,533.2800 07/10
4,029.2711 30/09 3,533.2800 07/10
3,952.1973 29/09 3,533.2800 07/10
3,690.4322 28/09 3,533.2800 07/10
3,793.2897 27/09 3,533.2800 07/10
3,675.1186 26/09 3,533.2800 07/10
3,529.0026 25/09 3,533.2800 07/10
3,529.0026 24/09 3,533.2800 07/10
3,503.4672 23/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,285.7503 22/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,277.8621 21/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,376.9451 20/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,292.0685 19/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,645.4037 18/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,645.4037 17/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,616.9814 16/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,842.5141 15/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,702.1341 14/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,721.5002 13/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,565.1410 12/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,624.5602 11/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,624.5602 10/09 3,520.4700 23/09
3,609.0893 09/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,119.1661 08/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,124.1979 07/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,285.4896 06/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,395.0468 05/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,735.0396 04/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,735.0396 03/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,644.9283 02/09 3,508.5100 09/09
3,627.1051 01/09 3,508.5100 09/09 Source - RBI's Web site www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)
