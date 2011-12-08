COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,907.5033 05/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,540.5763 03/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,484.0162 02/12 3,605.7500 02/12 3,593.6652 01/12 3,605.7500 02/12 3,461.5662 30/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,576.6788 29/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,524.9647 28/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,741.6201 26/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,716.9946 25/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,708.8141 24/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,760.0979 23/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,729.0853 22/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,689.3947 21/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,633.5070 19/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,586.5390 18/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,479.3625 17/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,560.0872 16/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,565.7461 15/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,438.2744 14/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,909.3353 12/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,870.3011 11/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,712.3290 10/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,705.5072 09/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,611.8488 08/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,412.3651 07/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,414.1745 05/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,414.8163 04/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,377.8991 03/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,374.7858 02/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,393.7268 01/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,400.6796 31/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,565.3958 29/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,510.2191 28/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,968.9182 27/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,958.3714 25/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,893.8570 24/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,746.2764 22/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,705.7317 21/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,618.7062 20/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,433.1481 19/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,551.2491 18/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,582.8844 17/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,694.7416 16/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,694.7416 15/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,678.6299 14/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,633.0169 13/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,672.1469 12/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,722.7885 11/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,716.1418 10/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,201.9284 09/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,201.9284 08/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,259.5488 07/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,072.2799 06/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,072.2799 05/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,185.7628 04/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,484.5829 03/10 3,533.2800 07/10 4,050.4654 02/10 3,533.2800 07/10 4,050.4654 01/10 3,533.2800 07/10 Source - RBI's Web site www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)