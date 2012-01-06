COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)

3,889.0073 03/01 3,618.9300 13/01

3,875.1911 02/01 3,618.9300 13/01

3,677.9990 31/12 3,618.9300 13/01

3,508.7808 30/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,485.0909 29/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,555.1292 28/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,380.9288 27/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,576.6004 26/12 3,641.6600 30/12

4,093.1389 24/12 3,641.6600 30/12

4,080.6951 23/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,812.2122 22/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,717.4991 21/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,702.1013 20/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,697.0480 19/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,553.5186 17/12 3,641.6600 30/12

3,498.5313 16/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,649.7286 15/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,487.5918 14/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,446.9435 13/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,486.1552 12/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,699.5656 10/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,670.2901 09/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,544.4692 08/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,663.3470 07/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,907.4441 06/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,907.5033 05/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,540.5763 03/12 3,587.1900 16/12

3,484.0162 02/12 3,605.7500 02/12

3,593.6652 01/12 3,605.7500 02/12

3,461.5662 30/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,576.6788 29/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,524.9647 28/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,741.6201 26/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,716.9946 25/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,708.8141 24/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,760.0979 23/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,729.0853 22/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,689.3947 21/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,633.5070 19/11 3,605.7500 02/12

3,586.5390 18/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,479.3625 17/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,560.0872 16/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,565.7461 15/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,438.2744 14/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,909.3353 12/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,870.3011 11/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,712.3290 10/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,705.5072 09/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,611.8488 08/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,412.3651 07/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,414.1745 05/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,414.8163 04/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,377.8991 03/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,374.7858 02/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,393.7268 01/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,400.6796 31/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,565.3958 29/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,510.2191 28/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,968.9182 27/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,958.3714 25/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,893.8570 24/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,746.2764 22/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,705.7317 21/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,618.7062 20/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,433.1481 19/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,551.2491 18/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,582.8844 17/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,694.7416 16/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,694.7416 15/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,678.6299 14/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,633.0169 13/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,672.1469 12/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,722.7885 11/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,716.1418 10/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,201.9284 09/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,201.9284 08/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,259.5488 07/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,072.2799 06/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,072.2799 05/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,185.7628 04/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,484.5829 03/10 3,533.2800 07/10

4,050.4654 02/10 3,533.2800 07/10

4,050.4654 01/10 3,533.2800 07/10

Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in