COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,259.8928 10/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,288.3548 09/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,020.7226 08/02 3,370.7700 10/02 2,994.2169 07/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,210.9882 06/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,433.4146 04/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,461.7754 03/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,546.6087 02/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,494.8072 01/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,546.0333 31/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,403.6315 30/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,742.4142 28/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,687.1208 27/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,646.6359 26/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,646.6359 25/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,521.2382 24/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,665.2540 23/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,870.9838 21/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,884.9045 20/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,890.1410 19/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,958.6642 18/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,820.5895 17/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,779.4256 16/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,586.2993 14/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,576.4083 13/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,651.1712 12/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,676.7272 11/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,702.7819 10/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,567.2694 09/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,459.9015 07/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,622.0494 06/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,580.7139 05/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,612.7251 04/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,889.0073 03/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,875.1911 02/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,677.9990 31/12 3,618.9300 13/01 3,508.7808 30/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,485.0909 29/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,555.1292 28/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,380.9288 27/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,576.6004 26/12 3,641.6600 30/12 4,093.1389 24/12 3,641.6600 30/12 4,080.6951 23/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,812.2122 22/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,717.4991 21/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,702.1013 20/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,697.0480 19/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,553.5186 17/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,498.5313 16/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,649.7286 15/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,487.5918 14/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,446.9435 13/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,486.1552 12/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,699.5656 10/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,670.2901 09/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,544.4692 08/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,663.3470 07/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,907.4441 06/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,907.5033 05/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,540.5763 03/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,484.0162 02/12 3,605.7500 02/12 3,593.6652 01/12 3,605.7500 02/12 3,461.5662 30/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,576.6788 29/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,524.9647 28/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,741.6201 26/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,716.9946 25/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,708.8141 24/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,760.0979 23/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,729.0853 22/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,689.3947 21/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,633.5070 19/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,586.5390 18/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,479.3625 17/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,560.0872 16/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,565.7461 15/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,438.2744 14/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,909.3353 12/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,870.3011 11/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,712.3290 10/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,705.5072 09/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,611.8488 08/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,412.3651 07/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,414.1745 05/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,414.8163 04/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,377.8991 03/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,374.7858 02/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,393.7268 01/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,400.6796 31/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,565.3958 29/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,510.2191 28/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,968.9182 27/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,958.3714 25/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,893.8570 24/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,746.2764 22/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,705.7317 21/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,618.7062 20/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,433.1481 19/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,551.2491 18/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,582.8844 17/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,694.7416 16/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,694.7416 15/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,678.6299 14/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,633.0169 13/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,672.1469 12/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,722.7885 11/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,716.1418 10/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,201.9284 09/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,201.9284 08/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,259.5488 07/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,072.2799 06/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,072.2799 05/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,185.7628 04/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,484.5829 03/10 3,533.2800 07/10 4,050.4654 02/10 3,533.2800 07/10 4,050.4654 01/10 3,533.2800 07/10 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)