US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,964.0336 17/03 2,928.7600 23/03 2,984.4203 16/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,073.2868 14/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,044.6066 13/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,131.8067 12/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,173.8903 10/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,117.4389 09/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,202.0648 07/03 3,382.5800 09/03 2,934.8566 06/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,282.6219 05/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,731.0430 03/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,602.6305 01/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,679.7710 29/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,682.0329 28/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,626.4378 27/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,189.4391 25/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,119.1591 24/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,191.9432 23/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,158.3253 22/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,150.6747 21/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,532.4520 20/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,544.2468 18/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,556.1067 17/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,643.0868 16/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,639.7820 15/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,526.0180 14/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,507.9350 13/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,294.9841 11/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,259.8928 10/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,288.3548 09/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,020.7226 08/02 3,370.7700 10/02 2,994.2169 07/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,210.9882 06/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,433.4146 04/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,461.7754 03/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,546.6087 02/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,494.8072 01/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,546.0333 31/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,403.6315 30/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,742.4142 28/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,687.1208 27/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,646.6359 26/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,646.6359 25/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,521.2382 24/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,665.2540 23/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,870.9838 21/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,884.9045 20/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,890.1410 19/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,958.6642 18/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,820.5895 17/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,779.4256 16/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,586.2993 14/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,576.4083 13/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,651.1712 12/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,676.7272 11/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,702.7819 10/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,567.2694 09/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,459.9015 07/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,622.0494 06/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,580.7139 05/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,612.7251 04/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,889.0073 03/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,875.1911 02/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,677.9990 31/12 3,618.9300 13/01 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting By Archana Narayanan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.