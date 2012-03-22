COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,794.5677 19/03 2,928.7600 23/03 2,964.0336 17/03 2,928.7600 23/03 2,984.4203 16/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,073.2868 14/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,044.6066 13/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,131.8067 12/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,173.8903 10/03 2,928.7600 23/03 3,117.4389 09/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,202.0648 07/03 3,382.5800 09/03 2,934.8566 06/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,282.6219 05/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,731.0430 03/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,602.6305 01/03 3,382.5800 09/03 3,679.7710 29/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,682.0329 28/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,626.4378 27/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,189.4391 25/02 3,382.5800 09/03 3,119.1591 24/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,191.9432 23/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,158.3253 22/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,150.6747 21/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,532.4520 20/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,544.2468 18/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,556.1067 17/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,643.0868 16/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,639.7820 15/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,526.0180 14/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,507.9350 13/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,294.9841 11/02 3,368.7500 24/02 3,259.8928 10/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,288.3548 09/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,020.7226 08/02 3,370.7700 10/02 2,994.2169 07/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,210.9882 06/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,433.4146 04/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,461.7754 03/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,546.6087 02/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,494.8072 01/02 3,370.7700 10/02 3,546.0333 31/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,403.6315 30/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,742.4142 28/01 3,370.7700 10/02 3,687.1208 27/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,646.6359 26/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,646.6359 25/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,521.2382 24/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,665.2540 23/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,870.9838 21/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,884.9045 20/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,890.1410 19/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,958.6642 18/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,820.5895 17/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,779.4256 16/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,586.2993 14/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,576.4083 13/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,651.1712 12/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,676.7272 11/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,702.7819 10/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,567.2694 09/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,459.9015 07/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,622.0494 06/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,580.7139 05/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,612.7251 04/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,889.0073 03/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,875.1911 02/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,677.9990 31/12 3,618.9300 13/01 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting By Aditya Phatak)