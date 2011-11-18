COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING

(billion rupees) (billion rupees)

3,565.7461 15/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,438.2744 14/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,909.3353 12/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,870.3011 11/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,712.3290 10/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,705.5072 09/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,611.8488 08/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,412.3651 07/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,414.1745 05/11 3,587.5700 18/11

3,414.8163 04/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,377.8991 03/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,374.7858 02/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,393.7268 01/11 3,592.4200 04/11

3,400.6796 31/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,565.3958 29/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,510.2191 28/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,968.9182 27/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,958.3714 25/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,893.8570 24/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,746.2764 22/10 3,592.4200 04/11

3,705.7317 21/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,618.7062 20/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,433.1481 19/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,551.2491 18/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,582.8844 17/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,694.7416 16/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,694.7416 15/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,678.6299 14/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,633.0169 13/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,672.1469 12/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,722.7885 11/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,716.1418 10/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,201.9284 09/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,201.9284 08/10 3,537.5500 21/10

3,259.5488 07/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,072.2799 06/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,072.2799 05/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,185.7628 04/10 3,533.2800 07/10

3,484.5829 03/10 3,533.2800 07/10

4,050.4654 02/10 3,533.2800 07/10

4,050.4654 01/10 3,533.2800 07/10

4,029.2711 30/09 3,533.2800 07/10

3,952.1973 29/09 3,533.2800 07/10

3,690.4322 28/09 3,533.2800 07/10

3,793.2897 27/09 3,533.2800 07/10

3,675.1186 26/09 3,533.2800 07/10

3,529.0026 25/09 3,533.2800 07/10

3,529.0026 24/09 3,533.2800 07/10

3,503.4672 23/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,285.7503 22/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,277.8621 21/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,376.9451 20/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,292.0685 19/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,645.4037 18/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,645.4037 17/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,616.9814 16/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,842.5141 15/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,702.1341 14/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,721.5002 13/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,565.1410 12/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,624.5602 11/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,624.5602 10/09 3,520.4700 23/09

3,609.0893 09/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,119.1661 08/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,124.1979 07/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,285.4896 06/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,395.0468 05/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,735.0396 04/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,735.0396 03/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,644.9283 02/09 3,508.5100 09/09

3,627.1051 01/09 3,508.5100 09/09 Source - RBI's Web site www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)