COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,090.9000 30/05 3,059.6000 01/06 2,949.2000 29/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,023.9500 28/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,210.1100 26/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,147.8900 25/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,079.6700 23/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,019.3500 22/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,113.5387 21/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,127.5409 19/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,070.0200 18/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,979.2300 17/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,966.0716 16/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,890.9346 15/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,195.7571 12/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,214.9750 11/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,189.8973 10/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,098.4432 09/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,081.9846 08/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,089.1399 07/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,913.7182 05/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,888.4491 04/05 3,082.2400 04/05 3,182.3275 03/05 3,082.2400 04/05 3,037.1422 02/05 3,082.2400 04/05 2,983.8628 01/05 3,082.2400 04/05 3,270.1886 28/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,231.5294 27/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,160.4344 26/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,118.3663 25/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,112.7900 24/04 3,082.2400 04/05 2,977.1707 23/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,160.2964 21/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,187.2329 20/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,209.4917 19/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,109.7844 18/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,872.2342 17/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,891.0317 16/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,946.3749 14/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,923.8922 13/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,093.0644 12/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,008.1121 11/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,013.3522 10/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,084.2673 09/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,889.4115 06/04 2,952.9700 06/04 2,892.2518 05/04 2,952.9700 06/04 2,888.2179 04/04 2,952.9700 06/04 3,228.1033 03/04 2,952.9700 06/04 3,365.8226 02/04 2,952.9700 06/04 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)