BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,890.1410 19/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,958.6642 18/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,820.5895 17/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,779.4256 16/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,586.2993 14/01 3,707.8500 27/01 3,576.4083 13/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,651.1712 12/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,676.7272 11/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,702.7819 10/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,567.2694 09/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,459.9015 07/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,622.0494 06/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,580.7139 05/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,612.7251 04/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,889.0073 03/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,875.1911 02/01 3,618.9300 13/01 3,677.9990 31/12 3,618.9300 13/01 3,508.7808 30/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,485.0909 29/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,555.1292 28/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,380.9288 27/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,576.6004 26/12 3,641.6600 30/12 4,093.1389 24/12 3,641.6600 30/12 4,080.6951 23/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,812.2122 22/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,717.4991 21/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,702.1013 20/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,697.0480 19/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,553.5186 17/12 3,641.6600 30/12 3,498.5313 16/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,649.7286 15/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,487.5918 14/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,446.9435 13/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,486.1552 12/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,699.5656 10/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,670.2901 09/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,544.4692 08/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,663.3470 07/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,907.4441 06/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,907.5033 05/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,540.5763 03/12 3,587.1900 16/12 3,484.0162 02/12 3,605.7500 02/12 3,593.6652 01/12 3,605.7500 02/12 3,461.5662 30/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,576.6788 29/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,524.9647 28/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,741.6201 26/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,716.9946 25/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,708.8141 24/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,760.0979 23/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,729.0853 22/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,689.3947 21/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,633.5070 19/11 3,605.7500 02/12 3,586.5390 18/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,479.3625 17/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,560.0872 16/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,565.7461 15/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,438.2744 14/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,909.3353 12/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,870.3011 11/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,712.3290 10/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,705.5072 09/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,611.8488 08/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,412.3651 07/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,414.1745 05/11 3,587.5700 18/11 3,414.8163 04/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,377.8991 03/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,374.7858 02/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,393.7268 01/11 3,592.4200 04/11 3,400.6796 31/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,565.3958 29/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,510.2191 28/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,968.9182 27/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,958.3714 25/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,893.8570 24/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,746.2764 22/10 3,592.4200 04/11 3,705.7317 21/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,618.7062 20/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,433.1481 19/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,551.2491 18/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,582.8844 17/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,694.7416 16/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,694.7416 15/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,678.6299 14/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,633.0169 13/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,672.1469 12/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,722.7885 11/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,716.1418 10/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,201.9284 09/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,201.9284 08/10 3,537.5500 21/10 3,259.5488 07/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,072.2799 06/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,072.2799 05/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,185.7628 04/10 3,533.2800 07/10 3,484.5829 03/10 3,533.2800 07/10 4,050.4654 02/10 3,533.2800 07/10 4,050.4654 01/10 3,533.2800 07/10 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting By Aditya Phatak)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)