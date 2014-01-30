MUMBAI Jan 30 India's NSE bank index fell as much as 2 percent to its lowest since October, heading towards a sixth consecutive losing session, as part of a rout in emerging markets.

Banks have been among the worst hit this week after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly raised interest rates.

Falls were led by ICICI Bank Ltd, which lost 2 percent, and HDFC Bank Ltd, which was down 1.6 percent.

The broader NSE index was down 1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)