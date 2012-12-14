MUMBAI Dec 14 Base metal demand in India is likely to remain subdued in the next 15 days as traders hold positions awaiting new yearly contracts, though an expected revival of auto sales in January could push demand for lead.

"Most traders refrained from making big deals during second half of December, waiting for renewal of yearly contracts in the first half of January," said Surendra Mardia, director of Bombay Metal Exchange.

Globally, most of the year-long contracts related to mining, refining and production are signed during the first half of January. Indian traders, who are waiting for these contracts, do not make big purchases in December.

Local spot market demand for lead, mostly used in automobile batteries, is expected to improve in the next fortnight with the likely recovery in auto sales in January. Vehicle sales traditionally pull back in December as most consumers postpone buying as they prefer new year registrations, traders said.

India's automobile sales typically post strong growth in November, when a clutch of festivals prompts buying.

Lead spot prices fell 2.6 rupees to 140.7 rupees per kg on Thursday from 143.3 rupees on Monday, according to Hindustan Zinc Ltd's (HZL) website.

HZL, the largest producer of lead in India, revises lead prices twice a week, on Monday and Thursday.

On Friday, the key November lead futures contract on India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading at 125.15 rupees per kg at 1115 GMT, up 0.44 percent from Thursday's close.

COPPER AND ZINC

Demand for copper and Zinc in the local market is expected to recover in January after remaining subdued for a short period in December, as an 8.2 percent rise in India's industrial production in October lifted sentiment and eased worries of economic slowdown, traders said.

The key November copper contract was trading up 0.48 percent at 446.30 rupees per kg, tracking firmness in overseas markets.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $8079.3 per tonne, up 0.06 percent from Thursday's close.

In the Mumbai spot market, copper fell 5.9 rupees from Thursday's close to 437.6 rupees per kg.

ZINC

The key January zinc contract was trading up 0.76 percent at 113 rupees per kg.

In the local spot market, Zinc fell 1.2 rupee from Thursday's close to 111.7 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)