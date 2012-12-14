MUMBAI Dec 14 Base metal demand in India is
likely to remain subdued in the next 15 days as traders hold
positions awaiting new yearly contracts, though an expected
revival of auto sales in January could push demand for lead.
"Most traders refrained from making big deals during second
half of December, waiting for renewal of yearly contracts in the
first half of January," said Surendra Mardia, director of Bombay
Metal Exchange.
Globally, most of the year-long contracts related to mining,
refining and production are signed during the first half of
January. Indian traders, who are waiting for these contracts, do
not make big purchases in December.
Local spot market demand for lead, mostly used in automobile
batteries, is expected to improve in the next fortnight with the
likely recovery in auto sales in January. Vehicle sales
traditionally pull back in December as most consumers postpone
buying as they prefer new year registrations, traders said.
India's automobile sales typically post strong growth in
November, when a clutch of festivals prompts buying.
Lead spot prices fell 2.6 rupees to 140.7 rupees per kg on
Thursday from 143.3 rupees on Monday, according to Hindustan
Zinc Ltd's (HZL) website.
HZL, the largest producer of lead in India, revises lead
prices twice a week, on Monday and Thursday.
On Friday, the key November lead futures contract on
India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading at 125.15
rupees per kg at 1115 GMT, up 0.44 percent from Thursday's
close.
COPPER AND ZINC
Demand for copper and Zinc in the local market is expected
to recover in January after remaining subdued for a short period
in December, as an 8.2 percent rise in India's industrial
production in October lifted sentiment and eased worries of
economic slowdown, traders said.
The key November copper contract was trading up 0.48
percent at 446.30 rupees per kg, tracking firmness in overseas
markets.
The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange
was trading at $8079.3 per tonne, up 0.06 percent from
Thursday's close.
In the Mumbai spot market, copper fell 5.9 rupees from
Thursday's close to 437.6 rupees per kg.
ZINC
The key January zinc contract was trading up 0.76
percent at 113 rupees per kg.
In the local spot market, Zinc fell 1.2 rupee from
Thursday's close to 111.7 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)