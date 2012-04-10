US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
MUMBAI, April 10 Indian benchmark bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday on market rumours that limits for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will be lifted by $5 billion after existing quotas for government bonds have already been largely filled, according to four traders.
The current debt investment limit for FIIs is $60 billion a year, of which $15 billion is for government bonds.
At 03:59 p.m. (1029 GMT), the 10-year benchmark government bond yield was down 4 basis points to 8.58 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)