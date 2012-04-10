MUMBAI, April 10 Indian benchmark bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday on market rumours that limits for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will be lifted by $5 billion after existing quotas for government bonds have already been largely filled, according to four traders.

The current debt investment limit for FIIs is $60 billion a year, of which $15 billion is for government bonds.

At 03:59 p.m. (1029 GMT), the 10-year benchmark government bond yield was down 4 basis points to 8.58 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)