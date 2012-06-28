* Auction on Friday to be key for immediate direction

* New 10-yr paper seen holding below 8.25 pct until Sept

* Auction of new FII limits in govt bonds on July 4 key

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 28 Indian federal bond yields closed steady on Thursday in the absence of any open market operation announcement by the central bank and is expected to remain range-bound until end-September provided liquidity deficit is well-managed.

Traders said though they had expected the central bank to announce an OMO this week, the absence of one failed to cause a big sell-off.

"Bond yields edged lower largely mirroring the risk off sentiment -- U.S. treasuries rally, crude coming off, global equity markets sell-off. The increase in FII limits is also a factor," said Prasanna Patankar, senior vice-president at STCI Primary Dealer.

On Monday, India increased the foreign investor limit in government debt by $5 billion to $20 billion. The auction of the new limits will happen on July 4.

Traders said the new 5-year paper could be sold at around 8.00 percent levels at the auction on Friday. Other papers maturing in 2017 and 2018, which are currently at a spread of 15-18 bps over the expected cut-off yield, also saw buying.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.36 percent while the to-be benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond closed 1 bp higher at 8.13 percent.

STCI's Patankar said he expects the new 5-year paper to be sold around 8.01 to 8.03 percent on Friday while the 8.15 percent 2022 paper may fetch 8.15-8.16 percent, above the current market levels. He expects the old 10-year to hold in a 8.34-8.38 band until the auction results.

Benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate closed down 1 bps at 7.77 percent.

OUTLOOK

Dealers are expecting a regular spate of bond purchases by the central bank to keep yields capped. With hopes of near-term rate cuts abating, OMOs will dictate how yields move.

If the RBI does stick to its guidance of actively managing liquidity, bond yields are expected to be range-bound until the end of September.

"All depends up on the RBI's move with regards to the OMO that will put a cap on any substantial spike in the yield levels from here on," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income dealer with AK Capital.

With heavy supply of debt slated nearly every week till September, absence of regular open market operations by the central bank will push yields higher amid high debt supplies, traders said.

The soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield could rise above 8.25 percent levels in such a scenario.

The next key data points will be the May industrial output and June inflation data, due by mid-July. The progress of the monsoon will also be keenly watched to judge its impact on food inflation.

"Our view is that the yield on 8.15 percent 2022 bond will be range-bound between 8-8.25 percent until end-September," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, a senior rates strategist with Standard Chartered Bank.

"The IIP, inflation and policy would then be the key triggers though, if there are no OMOs the yields might go higher than 8.25 percent," he added. (Editing by Anand Basu)