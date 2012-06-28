* Auction on Friday to be key for immediate direction
* New 10-yr paper seen holding below 8.25 pct until Sept
* Auction of new FII limits in govt bonds on July 4 key
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 28 Indian federal bond yields
closed steady on Thursday in the absence of any open market
operation announcement by the central bank and is expected to
remain range-bound until end-September provided liquidity
deficit is well-managed.
Traders said though they had expected the central bank to
announce an OMO this week, the absence of one failed to cause a
big sell-off.
"Bond yields edged lower largely mirroring the risk off
sentiment -- U.S. treasuries rally, crude coming off, global
equity markets sell-off. The increase in FII limits is also a
factor," said Prasanna Patankar, senior vice-president at STCI
Primary Dealer.
On Monday, India increased the foreign investor limit in
government debt by $5 billion to $20 billion. The auction of the
new limits will happen on July 4.
Traders said the new 5-year paper could be sold at around
8.00 percent levels at the auction on Friday. Other papers
maturing in 2017 and 2018, which are currently at a spread of
15-18 bps over the expected cut-off yield, also saw buying.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady
at 8.36 percent while the to-be benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bond
closed 1 bp higher at 8.13 percent.
STCI's Patankar said he expects the new 5-year paper to be
sold around 8.01 to 8.03 percent on Friday while the 8.15
percent 2022 paper may fetch 8.15-8.16 percent, above the
current market levels. He expects the old 10-year to hold in a
8.34-8.38 band until the auction results.
Benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 1 basis
point at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate
closed down 1 bps at 7.77 percent.
OUTLOOK
Dealers are expecting a regular spate of bond purchases by
the central bank to keep yields capped. With hopes of near-term
rate cuts abating, OMOs will dictate how yields move.
If the RBI does stick to its guidance of actively managing
liquidity, bond yields are expected to be range-bound until the
end of September.
"All depends up on the RBI's move with regards to the OMO
that will put a cap on any substantial spike in the yield levels
from here on," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income dealer with
AK Capital.
With heavy supply of debt slated nearly every week till
September, absence of regular open market operations by the
central bank will push yields higher amid high debt supplies,
traders said.
The soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield
could rise above 8.25 percent levels in such a scenario.
The next key data points will be the May industrial output
and June inflation data, due by mid-July. The progress of the
monsoon will also be keenly watched to judge its impact on food
inflation.
"Our view is that the yield on 8.15 percent 2022 bond will
be range-bound between 8-8.25 percent until end-September," said
Nagaraj Kulkarni, a senior rates strategist with Standard
Chartered Bank.
"The IIP, inflation and policy would then be the key
triggers though, if there are no OMOs the yields might go higher
than 8.25 percent," he added.
